Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder share rare photos of twins in honor of their 17th birthday

Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cameraman Daniel Moder, who celebrated their 19th marriage anniversary in the summer, lead a closed lifestyle and have long protected their three children from public attention. The couple made the choice in favor of secrecy deliberately, since their path to family happiness was not easy. We described the love story of Julia and Daniel here.

However, sometimes the star of the films “Pretty Woman” and “Eat. Pray. Love ”makes an exception and shares personal information on social networks. A special occasion this time was the birthday of her older children – twins Hazel and Finneas, they turned 17 yesterday. Roberts posted on Instagram an archive photo in which the birthday people are still babies, while Moder, on the contrary, shared a more modern picture.

These “provocateurs” are 17 today. Thank you for my fatherhood, – Daniel signed the picture.

Recall that recently, the daughter of Julia Roberts first appeared on the red carpet, Hazel appeared with her father at the screening of the film “Flag Day” at the Cannes Film Festival. For the girl, this publication was the first.

In addition to twins, Julia and Daniel are raising their youngest son Henry, who was born on June 18, 2007. By this time, the actress and the operator had known each other for 7 years. They met on the set of the movie “Mexican”, but then the son of Hollywood producer Mike Moder Danny was married for four years to make-up artist Vera. Neither the parents dissatisfied with the choice of their son, nor the fact that Daniel was still married, could not stop Julia. It was rumored that the actress simply “bought a divorce” for her beloved, offering Vera Moder such an amount of compensation that she could not refuse. Two months after Danny’s divorce was finalized, on July 4, 2002, Julia and her lover got married.

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder