Julia Roberts celebrated the 17th birthday of her twins Hazel and Finneas

To celebrate the birthday of Julia Roberts’ twins, Hazel and Finneas, the Pretty Woman star celebrated 17 Sweetest Years with a rare photo of her newborn babies!

“Seventeen sweetest years of life,” Julia Roberts wrote on Instagram on Sunday 28 November, the day her twins were born from husband Daniel Moder. Hazel and Finneas Moder, thus celebrating its seventeenth birthday.

Julia, 54, added seventeen birthday cake emojis to her caption, a rare look at Finneas and Hazel as babies. The two children born in 2004 look utterly adorable in their infancy, and followers happily joined the celebration by sharing their love in the comments.

Julia’s niece (and a young mother herself), Emma Roberts, posted three heart emoji.

Danny, 52, also celebrated his twins’ birthday by sharing a photo of his children in his Instagram.

“Those rabble-instigators…” he captioned the picture of Finney and Hazel wearing Wonder Woman clothes (Finney in a hoodie, Hazel in a white Wonder Woman tee) at breakfast.

“17 today. Thank you for helping me with fatherhood. ”

Director Alex Rihanbach commented:

“This is crazy, man. Happy birthday to these two adults! ”

Pro surfer Ryman Van Bastolaer added:

“Happy birthday to both !!! I love you brother!!”

First acting debut and first red carpet appearance for daughter Julia Roberts

Julia and her husband welcomed their twins in 2004. Three years later, their family was replenished with another son. Henry Moder… Hazel recently turned her head when she joined her father for the premiere of his film “Flag Day ” at the Cannes Film Festival. Hazel was a replica of her mother during her red carpet debut as she walked the red carpet in a cream dress and black shoes. Hazel already has one merit in acting: she plays the “children of the wheels” in Julia’s film “Mothers Day” 2016 year. She also showed a youthful interest in politics and joined Julia for the 2017 Women’s March in Washington DC.

Julia Roberts’ candid confession about her marriage to Daniel Moder

Julia reflected on her marriage during her 2018 performance at podcast Goop…

“I think Danny met the first type of real…” seismic shift, ”she said.