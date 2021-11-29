“KamAZ” and five passenger cars collided in the Krasnodar Territory – RBK

In the Ust-Labinsk district of the Krasnodar Territory, an accident occurred with the participation of a truck and five cars. This was reported to RBC by the propaganda department of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate for the region.

According to the department, the accident happened on November 29 on the 39th km of the Krasnodar – Kropotkin – border of the Stavropol Territory. We are talking about the area of ​​the village of Voronezh, according to the website of the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies.

The accident was provoked by a 56-year-old driver of an Opel car, who drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a KamAZ truck with a trailer, the UGIBDD said. From the impact, the truck drove into the oncoming lane by inertia and collided with cars Peugeot, Mazda, VAZ-2112 and VAZ-2114. One person died in the accident – an Opel driver. Three more – the driver and passenger of the VAZ-2112, as well as a Peugeot passenger were injured.

Traffic on the highway was not blocked, traffic police officers regulate it.

RBC turned to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory for a comment.

