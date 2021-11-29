Kiev demanded reparations from Germany for the lost cultural heritage | News | News

Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk believes that the German government should pay Kiev compensation for the cultural values ​​lost during the Second World War.

He sent his letter to the representative of the Berlin Singing Academy Foundation, Georg Graf zu Castel-Castel, Ukrinform agency reported on November 28.

Melnyk writes that he refuses to participate in the festive concert on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the transfer of the Bach archive, explaining the decision by Berlin’s ignorance of Kiev’s demands for compensation for the losses of Ukraine during the Second World War.

“The German government was stressed that the Ukrainian side expects steps from Germany in terms of compensation for the huge losses of the cultural heritage of Ukraine during the Nazi occupation,” the letter says.

It is reported that among the values ​​indicated by the ambassador, there is an archive of notes by Johann Sebastian Bach, its value exceeds tens of billions of euros, it was transferred to the Cabinet of Ministers of Gerhard Schroeder in 2001.

In April, Melnyk called on Berlin to secure his country’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible and unconditionally, since Germany bears “special historical responsibility” for Nazi crimes against the Ukrainian people.

Then the readers of the German edition Welt am Sonntag were outraged by the fact that Melnik appealed to the national sense of guilt of the Germans. Some questioned the diplomacy of the ambassador.