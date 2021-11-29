https://ria.ru/20211129/turtsiya-1761303204.html

Kiev urged Moscow not to reject Erdogan’s offer of mediation

Kiev called on Moscow not to reject Erdogan’s offer of mediation – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

Kiev urged Moscow not to reject Erdogan’s offer of mediation

Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that the office of Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes the desire of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to become … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

2021-11-29T16: 42

2021-11-29T16: 42

2021-11-29T16: 55

Ukraine

Russia

in the world

Kiev

Ankara

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

Moscow

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148786/72/1487867211_0-0:4169:2345_1920x0_80_0_0_2c58f5c36b0a6e0b88b35aee45b4c51e.jpg

KIEV, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that the office of Vladimir Zelensky welcomed the desire of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to become a mediator between Kiev and Moscow, they believe that it would be right for the Russian Federation not to reject these efforts. Erdogan said on Monday that his country is ready become a mediator between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, proposed to hold a trilateral summit in Turkey to discuss the settlement of the conflict in Donbass. “Of course, we welcome all efforts aimed at finding an optimal solution for the return of peace to Ukraine … And all the more, we welcome the efforts of such a powerful player , which today is Turkey in the global political market “, – quoted by Podolyak, the agency” RBC-Ukraine “. According to him, Turkey’s position is always specifically reasoned and taken into account by all other players, “and not only in our region.” “Presidents Zelensky and Erdogan have repeatedly discussed what can be done to effectively stabilize the situation in our region. The President, in contacts with his Russian counterpart, invariably tries to identify the problems of regional security, especially in those aspects that relate to the fate of the Crimean Tatars … We very much appreciate this activity of President Erdogan and are grateful for it. Turkey. These efforts are fair, balanced and reflect the interests of our entire region as a whole, “Podolyak said.

https://ria.ru/20211129/donbass-1761263768.html

https://ria.ru/20211119/krym-1759731866.html

Ukraine

Russia

Kiev

Ankara

Turkey

Moscow

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148786/72/1487867211_0-0:3699:2774_1920x0_80_0_0_3fa864253cd5c7678c408fbcf70d226f.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Ukraine, Russia, in the world, Kiev, Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Moscow, the situation in the DPR and LPR