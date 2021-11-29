Kim Kardashian revealed if she wants to return to her ex-husband

The model is not going to break off relations with a new lover.

Kim Kardashian has reacted to Kanye West’s attempts to renew the relationship. It became known that the model firmly decided not to return to the ex-spouse.

“Make no mistake about this, Kim is not going to meet with Kanye again,” – close to the Kardashian family told Hollywoodlife.

Rumor has it that Kim Kardashian is dating Pete Davidson. Their romance is developing rapidly, which worries West.

“This is wrong”: Kanye West spoke out about Kim Kardashian’s new romanceThe rapper is not happy with the behavior of the ex-wife.

“Kanye is very worried because she is hanging out with Pete because he had some disagreements with him. So the fact that Kim started hanging out with Pete worried Kanye in general, and now that he sees that she really enjoys being around him, her family thinks that it just makes him even more upset, “- the insiders shared the information. …

On Thanksgiving on his Instagram, Kanye West admitted that he considers himself guilty of divorcing the Kardashians and the only thing he now dreams of is to return to Kim.

