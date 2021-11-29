Kristen Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Mayer

American actress, star of the Twilight TV series Kristen Stewart got married with her lover, screenwriter Dylan Mayer.

This was reported by the Mirror edition, which published photos of the couple.

The paparazzi spotted Kristen and Dylan at the Los Angeles airport with the same rings on their ring fingers.

Kristen talked about serious intentions in a relationship at the initial stage of their romance. In an interview, she stated that she wants to make Dylan a marriage proposal as soon as possible.

“I can’t fucking wait. I have a few ideas that I know will be the coolest solution. I want to make films and have children with this girl. I can’t believe I’m so lucky. I literally drew her in my dreams, but it turned out that she exists, – Kristen said touchingly.

Let us remind you that in 2016 Kristen Stewart came out and declared bisexual orientation. Then she confirmed her romance with designer Alisha Kargail.

After that, the actress dated the French singer Soko, and then was in a relationship with the model Stella Maxwell.

Kristen and Dylan have been together for about two years. They remained friends for a long time.

Kristen decided to confess her romantic feelings for Dylan only six years after they met.

Photo: Dylan Mayer