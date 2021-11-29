Kylie Jenner does not update Instagram for three weeks – News of Volgograd today

Also, the businesswoman did not launch the traditional Christmas collection of her cosmetics brand. Kylie has suspended her social media activities.

Kylie’s fans speculate that this is related to what happened at the Astraworld festival. The event featured the father of daughter Kylie and their second child, with whom Jenner is pregnant, rapper Travis Scott. During the performance of the performer on November 5, 10 people were killed, including a 14-year-old teenager, and more than 300 people were injured, according to Western media reports.

It all happened supposedly due to the incredibly strong crush during the rapper’s performance. After what happened, a storm of indignation and criticism fell on the Kardashian-Jenner family and Scott himself. According to some bloggers, Scott could and should have stopped the performance when he saw ambulances and police in the crowd. People are wondering if the rapper knew about what was happening in the crowd? At some point in the performance, he told the organizers (and there is video confirmation of that) to help the man who allegedly fainted, and then Travis continued the performance. Also, a video appeared on the network where the rapper stands in close proximity to the crowd of fans, who, in turn, surrounded the victim, trying to help.

However, whether the rapper understood what was happening during his speech will have to be found out by law enforcement agencies, who are already investigating. Lawsuits have already been filed against Scott from the families of the victims and victims, while people emphasize that the lawsuits themselves were filed to draw attention to the problem, so that this would never happen again. According to media reports, the rapper does not leave the house, as he was “hounded” by fans.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi also attended the festival. The girl published a post on her Instagram story about how much she worries and sympathizes with the families of the dead and injured. At the same time, under the last photo of Kylie on Instagram, user comments appeared calling for Kylie not to release the traditional Christmas collection of cosmetics, since “no one will buy it anyway,” comments were also left where users say that “the Kardashian-Jenner family (to which also Travis Scott, since he is the father of Kylie’s children) can only make money. “

Users even believe that Kim Kardashian’s romance with comedian Pete Davidson is a PR stunt to divert public attention from Kylie Jenner and her partner Travis.

Meanwhile, rumors appeared in the media that Kylie had ended her relationship with the rapper.

The Washington Post conducted its own investigation of what happened at the Astroworld music festival, where the chronology of events is being restored.

Artem Karasev. Photo: pixabay.com