Kyrgyz President commented on the failure on the CEC website
The President of Kyrgyzstan commented on the failure on the CEC website – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
Kyrgyz President commented on the failure on the CEC website
2021-11-28

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov promised to prosecute the CEC if it reveals fraud during the counting of votes in the parliamentary elections.
2021-11-28T21: 54
2021-11-28T21: 54
2021-11-28T22: 07
BISHKEK, November 28 – RIA Novosti. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov promised to bring to justice the CEC if it reveals fraud during the counting of votes in the parliamentary elections. in the electoral process, no one interfered with the work of the CEC itself. If there was an interference, the CEC members must clearly indicate who did it, “he wrote on his Facebook page. the CEC website crashed, after which the number of parties entering the legislative assembly, breaking the five percent threshold, fell from ten to six. The leaders of the two opposition parties said that due to the failure they did not agree with the voting results and demanded an urgent manual vote count. Until all of them are fully counted and the parties expressing dissatisfaction are satisfied, the ballots cannot be moved, “the president said. This election is the second attempt to elect the seventh convocation of the Kyrgyz parliament. The results of the previous vote, held in October 2020, were canceled by the CEC amid the riots in the republic that led to the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov. According to preliminary data from the CEC, 6 parties are now entering parliament: Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan ( “Motherland Kyrgyzstan”) with 16.85%, followed by “Ishenim” (“Vera”) with 13.5%, then “Yntymak” (“Harmony”) with 10.81%. They are followed by two opposition parties: Alliance with 8.23 and Butun Kyrgyzstan (United Kyrgyzstan) with 7.64%. The little-known party “Yiman Nuru” (“Ray of Faith”) closes the top six. The most experienced opposition parties “Ata-Meken” and “Social Democrats” do not first overcome the 5% barrier to get into parliament.
