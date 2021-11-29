Labor income of residents of Russia decreased by 20% – RT in Russian

Labor income of Russian residents in the unincorporated sector fell by almost 20% compared to 2019. RBC writes about this with reference to the calculations of the Higher School of Economics, “Monitoring the socio-economic situation and social well-being of the population: three quarters of 2021.”

It is noted that labor income in the unincorporated sector lags significantly behind the dynamics of income of employees of organizations and the population as a whole.

The authors of the monitoring explained that the unincorporated sector is an area where employees have earned income, but are not hired workers: individual entrepreneurs, self-employed, informally employed and employed by individuals.

In the corporate sector, real wages in organizations increased by 3.8% last year (up 4.8% a year earlier). In January – August 2021, real wages increased by 3% over the same period in 2020.

“It is the drop in labor incomes in the unincorporated segment that pulls down the real money incomes of the population,” wrote the authors of the monitoring.

