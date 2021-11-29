Lada Granta celebrates 10 years on the conveyor – Autoreview

Exactly ten years ago, on November 29, 2011, AVTOVAZ began mass production of Lada Granta cars. Over the past time, more than a million of these machines have been produced. In addition to the head plant in Togliatti, the production of Grants was carried out at the Lada Izhevsk enterprise (from 2014 to 2018), and local assembly of cars was organized in Egypt, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Initially, Granta was only a sedan, in 2014 a liftback appeared, and simultaneously with the restyling of 2018, a hatchback and a station wagon (former Kalina) were transferred to the Grants family. The range of Grants also includes semi-frame trucks manufactured by the subsidiary VIS.

Lada Granta remains the most affordable car on the Russian market: now the recommended prices start at 560 thousand rubles. Granta became the best-selling model in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2019 and 2020, and at the end of ten months of 2021 she also occupies the first line of the ranking. Although due to interruptions in the supply of components and periodic interruptions of production by the end of the year, the more expensive Vesta may become the leader.