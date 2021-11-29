Latvia tried to scare Russia with “consequences” because of Ukraine

Latvia believes that Russia is provoking a conflict with Ukraine

Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

The EU and NATO must convey to Russia that there will be consequences in the event of an escalation on the Russian-Ukrainian border. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins.

“It is important that the European Union and NATO monitor the situation near the borders of Ukraine and give Russia a signal that in the event of an escalation, very clear consequences are expected,” Karinsh said to RIA Novosti. He noted that now there are two threats to Europe: the migration crisis at the borders of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, as well as the concentration of Russian troops at the borders of Ukraine.

Earlier, the American publication Bloomberg reported that US intelligence suggests that Russia plans to attack Ukraine in early 2022, writes RT. According to the agency, Russian troops allegedly intend to cross the Ukrainian border from the Crimea, on the mainland and through Belarus. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that this information is stuffing and is intended to build up tension, according to TV channel 360.