Latvia urged NATO to inform Russia about the “consequences” in case of escalation – RBK

Krisjanis Karins

(Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images)



NATO should monitor developments on the Russian-Ukrainian border and convey to Moscow a signal of “very clear consequences” in the event of an escalation. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Latvia Krisjanis Karins after a meeting with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, reports the Latvian portal Delfi.

In addition, a disinformation campaign is being run from Russia, which is carried out in an aggressive manner, Karins added. Within the framework of this campaign, according to him, it is not Minsk that is accused of the migration crisis occurring on the border of Poland and Belarus, but Warsaw and the Baltic countries. During such “hybrid conflicts” the NATO and EU countries should stick together, despite the efforts of Russia and Belarus, the Prime Minister of Latvia said.

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated in early November, when organized columns of migrants approached the border barriers across the Belarusian territory. They tried to cross the border; during the assault, migrants threw stones at the Polish border guards. The Polish side used water cannons and tear gas. 132 refugees were injured, according to the Belarusian Investigative Committee. The Polish police told about 12 injured employees.

Poland, Latvia and other Western countries have accused the Belarusian authorities of organizing the crisis. Minsk denies the accusations, insisting that migrants act on their own.