Lucky guy: a tourist from Holland accidentally met Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a date

The other day, a tourist from Holland, Paul Berwake, was incredibly lucky: he met Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, who had breakfast there together. According to Paul, he did not think for a long time and asked the couple in love to take a joint photo, to which the celebrities agreed. The guy hastened to share an exclusive picture on Instagram and wrote: “Oh my God! I’m out of my mind! I’m sitting next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson! ” Berwake later told People that Kim and Pete looked completely happy, sat next to each other and left together.

After Paul posted the photo on Instagram, the attention of many major media outlets was riveted to him. The Daily Mail, The Sun, TMZ, E! News and others. In his instagram, the guy admitted that he was very pleased with such attention, although he was not at all used to it.

We will remind, a little over a week ago, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stopped hiding their relationship. Rumors of a romance between a businesswoman and a comedian first appeared at the end of October in many media outlets. At first, the lovers were seen in an amusement park, where they rode a roller coaster together. Kim and Pete were later seen together at a dinner at Manhattan’s exclusive Zero Bond club, available only to A-list stars.

Previously, Davidson met with singer Ariana Grande: they even wanted to get married, but shortly before the wedding, the girl broke off the engagement. The comedian then had a relationship with Kate Beckinsale and Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.