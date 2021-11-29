Lukashenka said about the body of another refugee planted to Belarusian border guards

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced the killing of another refugee at the border, his body was thrown to the Belarusian border guards.

“In this migration crisis, the scoundrels went as far as killing people. They threw a corpse on our border last night, and found another corpse tonight. The same handwriting. A dead or maybe half-dead person is fastened into a sleeping bag, thrown to the border. Border guards find him – already lifeless, ”BelTA quotes Lukashenka.

The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that on November 28, on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, border guards found the corpse of a beaten and emaciated man of non-Slavic appearance.

When inspecting the area, traces of dragging the body of a refugee across the border from the territory of Lithuania were found.

“This is already the sixth victim of the cynical and inhuman policy pursued by Lithuania and Poland towards people in vulnerable situations, found on the border with the European Union,” the committee noted.

Earlier, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said that he did not believe that the migration crisis at the borders of the European Union would be quickly resolved.