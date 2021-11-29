Lukashenka threatened “not to stay on the sidelines” in a new war in Donbass – RBK

According to the president, the whole situation with migrants was provoked by the West in order to divert the attention of the Belarusian army.

Alexander Lukashenko

(Photo: Sergey Bobylev / TASS)



If the West unleashes a war in Donbass again, Belarus will not be left on the sidelines, Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on military security, BelTA informs.

Lukashenko commented on reports of Russian military activity near the borders of Ukraine, noting that “active movements around the Russian Federation are beginning under the guise of the fact that it is” going to attack Ukraine. ” According to him, he has no data on such plans.

According to Lukashenka, the West uses the situation with migrants as a way to contain the Belarusian army in the event of a conflict with Russia. “They understand perfectly well: if only Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not remain on the sidelines, so the Belarusian army must be contained, strained on the western borders (Latvia, Lithuania, Poland) and in the south – by strengthening the Ukrainian border,” he explained. position.

Lukashenko instructed the Chief of the General Staff to prepare a plan of response to “possible aggression and illegal actions” against Belarus and at the same time not to react to provocations. “We need to protect our country. I am not dramatizing the events, but I warn the military: against any possible movement, ”he added.