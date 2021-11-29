https://ria.ru/20211129/bezhentsy-1761225228.html

Lukashenko announced a new case of death of a refugee at the border

The body of another migrant was found on the border of Belarus with European countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said. RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

in the world

Belarus

Poland

Alexander Lukashenko

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The body of another migrant was found on the border of Belarus with European countries, President Alexander Lukashenko said. “Yesterday night they threw a corpse on our border, tonight another corpse was found. The same handwriting. Border guards find him – already lifeless. Yesterday, the border guards found three people, as far as I am informed. When they found the corpse, they saw three bags of sleeping bags. We began to search, “the head of state quoted his official website. on the border with Lithuania, who was beaten and exhausted. “When inspecting the area, traces of dragging the body of a refugee across the border from the territory of Lithuania were found. To establish the circumstances of the incident and the causes of death, an investigative-operational group was called,” the department said in a telegram. According to the Belarusian authorities. , this is already the sixth “victim of the cynical and inhuman policy pursued by Lithuania and Poland in relation to people in vulnerable situations. “In the summer, on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries, the flow of refugees trying to penetrate into Western Europe from the Middle East and Africa increased. In November, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated. Several thousand people rushed to the barriers and set up camp there. They have repeatedly tried to break through the cordon, but their attempts were stopped by the security forces. The European Union and Belarus blame each other for the crisis. Minsk has repeatedly stated that the assault of migrants is being pushed by “a hopeless situation in which they find themselves due to the lack of a legal opportunity to apply for protection to the EU.” The State Border Committee reported that the Polish military was driving people out with tear gas, explosives and other special equipment. They talked about the use of force by the illegal immigrants themselves: the crowd threw stones at the servicemen.

Belarus

Poland

2021

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are reporting a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the video infographics of Ria.ru who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-29T11: 15 true PT0M56S

