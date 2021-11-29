Lukashenko announced plans of the USA, Britain and Poland to destroy the EU – RBK

Photo: Francisco Seco / AP



Poland and Great Britain, at the suggestion of the United States, want to destroy the European Union within the next few years. This opinion was expressed by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting in the Ministry of Defense on the topic of military security, according to the official website of the head of state.

Lukashenka said that a difficult situation has developed on the western border of the country. “You see that these Polish scoundrels have already traveled to countries. And yesterday they paid attention to where [премьер Польши Матеуш] Moravetsky went to Great Britain. I am sure, just look, within a year or two they want to destroy the European Union at the suggestion of America, ”the Belarusian president said.

According to Lukashenka, it was not in vain that Great Britain left the European Union, and now the US is betting on Poland, in which they “openly” declare that the country does not need a union without subsidies from the EU. Explaining the goal of the United States, the President of Belarus added that “the Americans do not need partners who can stand on a par with them.”

Lukashenko accused the United States of trying to unleash a war with Belarus



On November 25, Lukashenko said that the United States is provoking the war “by the hands of Poles, Balts and Ukrainians.” The conflict, according to the President of Belarus, is necessary for the United States so that “we kill each other and the economy goes down,” and the United States will “watch” and supply the belligerents with weapons. Lukashenko called the crisis on the border of Belarus a stage of rebellion or revolution.