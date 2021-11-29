https://ria.ru/20211129/lukashenko-1761228313.html

Lukashenko demanded from the West to prove that Russia wants to attack Ukraine

Lukashenko demanded from the West to prove that Russia wants to attack Ukraine

MINSK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that Western countries came up with the thesis of the alleged plans of the Russian Federation to attack Ukraine and invited them to “put facts on the table.” “Once again, our“ partners ”, as they are called in Russia, are our rivals, as I said, enemies are trying to rebuild Russia. Therefore, they came up with the thesis that Russia is going to attack Ukraine. If it is, put facts on the table and confirm this thesis, “Lukashenko said at a meeting on military security issues on Monday. The president’s words are quoted by the agency Sputnik. Lukashenka, at the same time, believes that the West will not give convincing arguments in support of his statements. This, he said, can be seen in relation to Belarus, which was accused of creating a migration crisis and against which unconfirmed accusations are spread. “We see in Belarus:“ Belarus brought migrants from Somalia and is sending them across the border, ”as they say. I have already said that only “one and a half people” of those Somalis were found on the territory of Belarus. He stated that “active movements are beginning around the Russian Federation under the guise of the fact that it“ is going to attack Ukraine. ”“ I have no such information about Russia’s planned attack on Ukraine. But if there were such plans, the Belarusian military, including me, would know about it. We would have been informed, “Lukashenka concluded.

