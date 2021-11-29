Lukashenko said that “in case of war in Donbass” Belarus will not stand aside

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the West understands on whose side Belarus will be in the event of a “war” somewhere on the border with Russia.

“They understand perfectly well: if they again unleash a war in Donbass or somewhere on the border with Russia, Belarus will not be left on the sidelines. And it is clear on whose side Belarus will be. They understand this, so they began to strengthen their northern, Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Although there are no facts for this, there are no reasons today, ”BelTA quotes Lukashenka.

He said that there was no information about the planned Russian attack on Ukraine.

“There is absolute silence and even quieter than it was before,” Lukashenka noted.

Earlier, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that there was no evidence of the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that Western media reports that Russia allegedly used the crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border to prepare for an “invasion” of Ukraine is a myth.

The press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that Russia was not going to attack anyone.

On November 12, Bloomberg reported that the United States expressed concerns to the EU authorities that Moscow may consider the possibility of an “invasion” of Ukraine.