Markets in limbo because of the omicron

The strain found in Africa raises serious concerns, which has already triggered international travel bans. Scientists are trying to understand if he can bypass vaccines and how his symptoms differ from existing strains. Vaccine maker BioNTech SE is expecting the first data within two weeks – initial findings that will help determine whether this will prove to be a passing fear or a major blow to the global economic recovery.

On Friday, frightened investors began to flee stock markets around the world and flock to safe havens such as sovereign bonds amid soaring volatility. Citigroup Inc. strategists, including Jamie Fahey and Yasmine Younes, said it could take two to eight weeks to update the omicron, during which time demand for riskier assets could suffer.

“At the very least, volatility will be higher in the next two weeks,” said Peter Berezin, chief global strategist at BCA Research Inc.

The stock could fall further, he said, but a fall of more than 10% is a buying opportunity.

On Friday, global stocks fell to their lowest since mid-October, oil shed 13%, and the yield on 10-year US Treasuries showed the largest decline since the first months of the pandemic. Speculative assets like bitcoin have pulled back, bringing the world’s largest cryptocurrency around 20% below the November 10 record.

Traders also cut rates on monetary tightening to tackle inflation, which remained a major topic amid expectations that the worst phase of the pandemic is over. However, it is not yet clear how the omicron will affect growth and inflation.

“Inflation may get a short respite from lower energy prices, but lockdowns further constrain supply, while US consumer demand is unabated,” said Ben Emons, global macro strategist with Medley Global Advisors LLC.

There are other factors of influence

In the midst of uncertainty, investors looking for good returns as Christmas approaches – 22% for the S&P 500 – may be tempted to lock in some of the gains. It is also possible that people will choose to work and trade from home until more data emerges, says Ryan Jacob of Jacob Asset Management.

According to Goldman Sachs Group Inc., major portfolio changes probably won’t be needed if existing vaccines prove effective and omicron is no more dangerous than other strains.

However, short-term portfolio hedges can be used “taking into account the time of year and liquidity and political risks in December,” while calling options on futures on 10-year Treasury bonds can be considered as a hedge.

Past fears about the virus ultimately made money in stocks, and the question is whether history will repeat itself.

According to Peter Cheer, head of macro strategy at Academy Securities Inc., the problem is that the omicron was probably not the only factor behind the stock’s decline. Other factors include tougher stance by central banks and inflated share prices on some metrics.

“I would not be surprised if there is a rebound when we decide the omicron can be brought under control, but it may not be large as there are other aspects,” Cheer added.

