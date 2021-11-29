Matthew McConaughey refused to run for governor of Texas – Gazeta.ru

American actor and native of Texas Matthew McConaughey refused to participate in the election of the head of his native state. He announced this in a video message to Twitter…

“As an ordinary child born in the small town of Uwalde, Texas, it never occurred to me that I would ever be considered a political leader,” McConaughey said.

He added that this is a humble and inspiring path for reflection, but the actor chose not to follow it at the moment.

Formerly McConaughey statedthat he will run for governor of the state only if he can be “useful” to voters. According to the Dallas Buyers Club and True Detective star, he will not run just to oust incumbent Texas chief Greg Abbott in 2022.

After the survey showedthat McConaughey is ahead of incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott in the event of their opposition in the election of the head of state. In a face-to-face confrontation, 43% of Texas residents would support the actor, and 35% – the incumbent governor. Another 22% of those surveyed would support someone else.