Medvedev proposed to adjust the migration policy due to the increase in crime

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the increase in the number of crimes committed by migrants raises concerns. According to him, the creation of ethnic migratory enclaves in Russia, which are breeding grounds for crime, must not be allowed. He announced additional measures in the field of migration policy aimed at strengthening the country’s security.

“A lot of foreign citizens in our country are still in violation of the period of stay. They fall out of the zone of control of state structures, they are often dragged into the criminal business by their compatriots, they become targets of recruitment by extremists and terrorist organizations, they participate in mass public conflicts, – said Mr. Medvedev at a meeting on migration policy (quoted by Interfax) “The so-called organized ethnic groupings are especially dangerous.”

According to the Security Council, in the first nine months of this year, the number of crimes committed by foreigners increased by more than 4%, and administrative offenses – by more than a third.

“You can’t let them (migrants.— “B”) isolation, as is the case in many countries of the world, and marginalization, the emergence of ethnic enclaves on the territory of our country, ”said Mr Medvedev. In his opinion, additional measures are needed that will allow foreigners to better adapt in our country. In addition, according to him, “we need to think about increasing state control in the field of migration.” “We take measures in this direction on a regular basis, but still life does not stand still, and issues of digital management of migration processes are also on the agenda,” the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council said.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, almost 5.5 million citizens of other CIS countries are now in Russia. Of these, 819.6 thousand have no legal basis for stay. The number of crimes committed by them remains high: for 9 months of 2021 – 21.7 thousand cases (-10% compared to the same period last year). In addition, an increase was recorded in the number of crimes of an extremist nature (30 cases; + 42%) and a terrorist nature (147; + 18.5%). Most of the acts of the last two categories were committed by citizens of Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Since October 1, Russia has formally ended the moratorium on the deportation of illegal migrants, introduced in the spring of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

