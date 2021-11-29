Medvedev urged to help migrants settle in Russia

The formation of ethnic enclaves on the territory of Russia should not be allowed, Dmitry Medvedev believes

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

The Russian government should take additional measures to help foreigners better adapt in the country. At the same time, the formation of ethnic enclaves on the territory of Russia should not be allowed. This was stated by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev at a meeting on migration policy.

“We need additional measures that will allow foreigners to better adapt in our country. Their isolation, as, unfortunately, happens in many countries of the world, and marginalization, the emergence of ethnic enclaves on the territory of our country should not be allowed. Russia is open to those who respect its laws, culture, language, who are ready to work honestly and conscientiously, “Medvedev said to TASS.

The representative of the Security Council noted that it is necessary to increase the level of state control in the field of migrants. “We take measures in this direction on a regular basis, but still life does not stand still, and issues of digital management of migration processes are also on the agenda,” Medvedev stressed.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed to remove migrants from the housing and utilities sector. For this, he proposed using the personnel reserve of the communal sector. President of the Federation of Migrants of Russia Vadim Kozhenov said that about 10% of the population of each of the republics of the former USSR lives in Russia, writes the National News Service.