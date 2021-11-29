https://ria.ru/20211129/memorial-1761218242.html

Memorial to the British killed in the Crimean War was desecrated in Sevastopol

Unidentified people wrote down an obelisk to the British who died in the Crimean War near the village of Dergachi in the city of Sevastopol, the press service of the regional administration reported … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021

SIMFEROPOL, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Unknown persons have painted an obelisk to the British killed in the Crimean War near the village of Dergachi in the city of Sevastopol, the press service of the regional department of the Investigative Committee reported. responsible for the maintenance of the complex, “- said in the instruction of the head of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee for Crimea and Sevastopol, Vladimir Terentyev. According to local media, most of the inscriptions are extremist slogans and obscene words. It is also reported that the complex, which was installed about 30 years ago, is located in deplorable and continues to deteriorate.

https://ria.ru/20211108/primore-1758044760.html

