Microstrategy bought additional bitcoins for $ 400 million :: RBC.Crypto

The company acquired 7 thousand BTC at an average price of about $ 59.1 thousand. Currently, it holds 121 thousand BTC worth almost $ 7 billion.

The software developer Microstrategy announced the purchase of 7 thousand bitcoins in the amount of $ 414 million.The average price of the cryptocurrency was $ 59.1 thousand.As of November 29, the company holds over 121 thousand BTC, acquired at an average price of $ 29.5 thousand. The value of bitcoins on Microstrategy’s balance has reached $ 6.9 billion.

The company last reported buying the first cryptocurrency in September. Then she acquired 5050 bitcoins worth $ 242.9 million. The head of Microstrategy Michael Sailor is an active supporter of digital assets. He spokethat Bitcoin will become the main store of value for the 21st century and called the tightening of mining and crypto trading regulation in China a trillion dollar mistake.

Microstrategy is the largest cryptocurrency holder among public companies. In second place in this indicator is the electric car manufacturer Tesla, which holds 43.2 thousand BTC with a total value of almost $ 2.5 billion. In third place is the company of Twitter creator Jack Dorsey Square, which owns 8 thousand BTC ($ 458 million).

