Migrants are being used to contain the Belarusian army, Lukashenko said

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the West is using the topic of migrants to contain the Belarusian army in case of a conflict with Russia.

MINSK, November 29 – RIA Novosti. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the West uses the topic of migrants to contain the Belarusian army in case of a conflict with Russia. in order to solve their internal problems and keep us in suspense. They understand perfectly well: if only Ukraine tries to unleash a conflict with Russia, Belarus will not remain on the sidelines, therefore the Belarusian army must be restrained, strained on the western borders, “the official website of the President of Belarus quotes Lukashenko . Lithuania, Latvia and Poland recently reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk stated that they were not the organizers of the migration crisis. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to EU countries: due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor energy for this.” In November, a group of migrants, mostly Kurds, was formed near the border of Belarus and Poland , which numbered over 2 thousand people. The migrants tried to break through the border with Poland at the “Bruzgi” checkpoint in the Grodno region (on the Polish side – “Kuznitsa”), but the attempt was stopped by the Polish security forces with the help of special equipment. The Belarusian authorities have prepared a transport and logistics center located near the border checkpoint to accommodate migrants.

