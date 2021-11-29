Mikheil Saakashvili first appeared in person before the court in Tbilisi

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, arrested in early October after his return to the country, appeared on Monday for the first time in person in Tbilisi. He was taken to court from a hospital on the territory of a military base in the city of Gori. There he is undergoing treatment after leaving the hunger strike, which he held in prison for more than a month.

Saakashvili was imprisoned because he had previously been sentenced in absentia to imprisonment. The court is now considering a new case against him. Saakashvili is accused of abuse of power in connection with the dispersal of the protest rally on November 7, 2007 and the confiscation of the property of businessman Badri Patarkatsishvili. The former president does not admit guilt. As reported by the Georgian Service of Radio Liberty, before the start of the hearings on Monday, Saakashvili said that he did not recognize the prosecutor’s office and the judicial system of Georgia, and called his trial a comedy with a predetermined result.

At the same time, Saakashvili insisted on personally taking part in court hearings. Previously, the authorities refused to bring him to court, citing security concerns, but yielded to demands, which were expressed, among other things, by representatives of Western countries.

Supporters of Saakashvili gathered in front of the courthouse in Tbilisi. They blocked the road outside the courthouse. There were clashes with the police, there are detainees.

The only media outlet admitted to the court was the First Channel of the Public TV and Radio Company.

Saakashvili came to power after the so-called “Rose Revolution” and headed Georgia until 2012. Then he went abroad. The new Georgian authorities deprived him of his citizenship and opened criminal cases against him. Saakashvili, being a citizen of Ukraine, participated in the political life of this country. He decided to return to Georgia to support his supporters ahead of the local elections, which, however, ended in victory for Saakashvili’s opponents. He arrived in the country incognito and was detained several days after crossing the border. Saakashvili ended his hunger strike after the authorities agreed to transfer him to a hospital outside the prison.