The statements of the reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Pyotr Nedzelsky about Ukraine’s ability to turn the Russian army to flight hardly reflect the opinion of the current Ukrainian military. On Monday, November 29, military expert Vladislav Shurygin told Izvestia about this.

“He is retired, he is promoting everywhere <…>. Serious military men hardly think the same way as this colonel. At the very least, they hardly have the feeling that they can take, go and do it. <...> We soberly assessed their combat effectiveness. And so – since there are no particular successes, then we need to come up with them, ”he believes.

The corresponding statement was made by Nedzelsky the day before. He called the Russian military cowardly and said that they would “run away” at the first sign of a clash from Ukraine.

Earlier, on November 27, the residents of Bulgaria ridiculed the statement of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba about containing the threat from Russia. The minister said an attack on Kiev “would cost too much” for Moscow.

On November 22, the American agency Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that, according to US intelligence, Russia could allegedly plan an attack on Ukraine in early 2022 and conduct it from three directions, including through Belarus. It was alleged that Moscow had called in tens of thousands of reservists, on a scale unprecedented in post-Soviet times.

On the same day, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that there was no tension on the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine, Russian troops were moving on their territory.

At the same time, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian Federation is not going to attack Ukraine and is not hatching aggressive plans.

Relations between Russia and Ukraine have deteriorated since a coup d’etat took place in Ukraine in 2014. Kiev launched a military operation against Donbass, whose residents did not agree with the results of the change of power, and the Crimean authorities decided to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. As a result of the referendum, 96.77% of Crimean voters and 95.6% of Sevastopol residents voted for the entry of the peninsula into the Russian Federation.