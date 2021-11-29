Military expert Alexei Leonkov in an interview spoke about the differences between the armies of Russia and Ukraine. He also spoke about the words of the Ukrainian Colonel Pyotr Nedzelsky, who announced the possible flight of the Russian military in the event of a clash with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Leonkov noted that Russia is superior to Ukraine in all indicators of the quality of weapons. “If we compare heroism, it’s enough to remember Syria, our fighters, pilots who died with the words“ this is for you guys, ”a young guy who, fighting off the militants, called fire on himself,” the specialist noted. He recalled that Ukrainians cannot boast of anything like this in Donbass. “These are vile people,” Leonkov says about the Ukrainian military.

The expert believes that Nedzelsky’s statements are caused by a desire to become famous, as well as to raise the military mood on Nezalezhnaya. “This colonel also arranged an excursion about the Great Patriotic War: who fought on the side of the Nazis,” Leonkov is indignant. He stressed that everyone remembers perfectly well how these people “finished”.

We will remind that Nedzelsky in his recent interview asserted that the Ukrainian army is defending “its home”, and Russia is waging a “war of conquest.” “The chatter about the” Russian soldier “,” Russian Vanka “is a talking shop,” the colonel noted.