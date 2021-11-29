https://ria.ru/20211129/premer-1761273891.html

Mishustin approved the unclaimed payment of disability benefits

2021-11-29T14: 31

society

Russian government

Mikhail Mishustin

Russia

unemployment benefits

child benefits

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on an unclaimed procedure for the payment of benefits for temporary disability and in connection with motherhood, according to the website of the Cabinet. “From 2022, all sick leave certificates will be issued only in electronic form, and benefits for them will be calculated automatically. will also apply to the payment of benefits for pregnancy and childbirth and at the birth of a child. that benefits will be paid directly from the FSS, only now citizens will not have to submit any applications and documents. Thus, information on the amount of salary, maternity leave will be received by the FSS from the employer, and information about the birth of a child – from the information system of the registry office. Social insurance “). Already from there, information about the opening, extension or closure of sick leave will automatically go to the employer, as well as to the employee himself, to the personal account on the government services portal,” the Cabinet of Ministers explained. her. Information on the appointment and payment of benefits will be posted in the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO) and sent to citizens in their personal account on the public services portal. It is added that, if necessary, to verify the information, the FSS can request additional information from the Pension Fund, the Federal Tax Service and other state institutions. As noted in the Cabinet, the new procedure will reduce the amount of paperwork for employers, save citizens from submitting applications and speed up the transfer of payments.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

society, the government of the russian federation, mikhail mishustin, russia, unemployment benefits, child benefits