https://ria.ru/20211129/premer-1761273891.html
Mishustin approved the unclaimed payment of disability benefits
Mishustin approved the unclaimed payment of disability benefits – RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
Mishustin approved the unclaimed payment of disability benefits
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the unconditional payment of benefits for temporary disability and in connection with … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T14: 31
2021-11-29T14: 31
2021-11-29T14: 31
society
Russian government
Mikhail Mishustin
Russia
unemployment benefits
child benefits
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761250901_0:241:3212:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e6826d2c4775ff32fac7f3c24829d268.jpg
MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on an unclaimed procedure for the payment of benefits for temporary disability and in connection with motherhood, according to the website of the Cabinet. “From 2022, all sick leave certificates will be issued only in electronic form, and benefits for them will be calculated automatically. will also apply to the payment of benefits for pregnancy and childbirth and at the birth of a child. that benefits will be paid directly from the FSS, only now citizens will not have to submit any applications and documents. Thus, information on the amount of salary, maternity leave will be received by the FSS from the employer, and information about the birth of a child – from the information system of the registry office. Social insurance “). Already from there, information about the opening, extension or closure of sick leave will automatically go to the employer, as well as to the employee himself, to the personal account on the government services portal,” the Cabinet of Ministers explained. her. Information on the appointment and payment of benefits will be posted in the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO) and sent to citizens in their personal account on the public services portal. It is added that, if necessary, to verify the information, the FSS can request additional information from the Pension Fund, the Federal Tax Service and other state institutions. As noted in the Cabinet, the new procedure will reduce the amount of paperwork for employers, save citizens from submitting applications and speed up the transfer of payments.
https://ria.ru/20211125/mishustin-1760760066.html
https://ria.ru/20211129/ekonomika-1761266244.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1d/1761250901_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13746d9469d920fe673cdf45d765a5e2.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, the government of the russian federation, mikhail mishustin, russia, unemployment benefits, child benefits
Mishustin approved the unclaimed payment of disability benefits
November 25, 17:36
Mishustin appreciated the work of primary health care
It is emphasized that benefits will be paid directly from the FSS, only now citizens will not have to submit any applications and documents. Thus, information about the amount of salary, maternity leave will be received by the FSS from the employer, and the fact of the birth of a child – from the information system of the Civil Registry Office.
“Electronic certificates of incapacity for work of hospitals and clinics will be uploaded into the unified information system of the Social Insurance Fund (” Social Insurance “). From there, information about the opening, extension or closing of sick leave will automatically go to the employer, as well as the employee himself, to the personal account on the state services portal,” they explained in the cabinet.
It is emphasized that on the basis of the information and documents received, the FSS will calculate the amount of the benefit and pay it. Information on the appointment and payment of benefits will be posted in the Unified State Information System for Social Security (EGISSO) and sent to citizens in their personal account on the public services portal. It is added that, if necessary, to check the information, the FSS may request additional information from the Pension Fund, the Federal Tax Service and other state institutions.
As noted in the Cabinet of Ministers, the new procedure will reduce the amount of paperwork for employers, save citizens from submitting applications and speed up the transfer of payments.
13:54
Putin raised the threshold for investing funds of the NWF