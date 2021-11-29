Mistrust. What Russian opponents of vaccination say

“I am not an anti-virus, but …” – this phrase can be heard from many opponents of vaccination in Russia. They mean that they are not opposed to any vaccines, but they do not want to be vaccinated precisely with vaccines against covid, as soon as possible created by scientists to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

In November in Russia, about 1200 people died from covid every day, according to official data (for comparison, in 2019, before the epidemic, in Russia, on average, about 5 thousand people died every day). Vaccination cannot guarantee that a person will no longer contract the coronavirus, but medical statistics collected around the world show that vaccinated people are several times less likely to transmit the infection, go to the hospital and die – and this reduces the pressure on the healthcare system.

Opponents of vaccination put forward a variety of arguments, from denial of covid or its mortality rate to mistrust of vaccines and authorities. They believe that the decision to vaccinate or not is their own business, although they admit that they live in society and society, trying to protect themselves from the epidemic, sometimes forcing individuals to act in the common interest. Russian society is not entirely clear about “common interests” – at the end of the summer, according to polls, slightly more than half of the people did not want to be vaccinated, and even in November, against the background of record mortality, almost half of the country’s population spoke out against compulsory vaccination. Individualism wins over social duty. According to media reports, the Russian authorities understand the scale of the problem and are afraid of using coercive measures to bring down Vladimir Putin’s rating.

There are opponents of vaccination all over the world, and this is partly an indicator of public trust. In most Western countries, about 60-70 percent are vaccinated against covid. In Russia – about 40 percent of the population.

Russian opponents of vaccination in the film “Mistrust” by Maxim Pakhomov.

Alexander Ronin, musician, anti-vaccination

– If I get sick, I’d rather get sick. If I die, then I die, but it will be on my conscience – this is my way, it means. I do not need to impose, to climb into my health, into my life. You will forgive that I say such conspiracy theories, it just turns into the tongue, because the final result will be exactly that. It was invented in order to gather people, control, calculate, stamp. This all goes on systematically and in aggregate, this pandemic, vaccination, QR codes. All this should not be viewed in fragments, it all constitutes one common whole – to enslave a person.

Malika Khasanova, English teacher, anti-vaccine

– You know, a drug that brings billions or trillions of dollars for pharmaceutical companies, which is now somehow forcibly imposed on me – no, I don’t trust that. Why should I be forced to do what I need? You know, I was ill with covid, I think twice. Personally, I don’t need this because I believe I will just carry over. Why should I be thrown out of society only on the basis that my idea of ​​medical intervention in my body is different from that of another person, I do not know. And why on earth have people who advocate vaccinations usurped the right to decide who we admit to society and who not? I am exactly the same citizen of this country, let’s ask me what I think.

Ekaterina Men, President of the Center for Autism Problems, anti-vaccine

– The mortality rate is not super high. In hospitals, there is always a high mortality rate, sick people get to the hospital, they die there. It is clear that vaccination is based on indications of population health. There are public health interests for which WHO is responsible, there are personal health interests, mine, yours. Sometimes they overlap, but more often they don’t.

Dmitry Aleshkin, traveler, survival instructor, anti-vaccination

– I was sick, I have a high level of antibodies. I was sick at the very beginning, I had a temperature of 36.2 for three days, then for several days I did not smell. My parents and brother were ill. After that, the brother at work was obliged to be vaccinated, after the first injection he lay for a week with a temperature of 38. Why get vaccinated when you already have antibodies? .. There will be a permanent mutation, and there will never be herd immunity. I think the only option is to get sick. Yes, there should be compulsory vaccination for risk groups – the elderly, diabetics, obese, overweight people. I think that the majority are vaccinated – with a creak, not wanting it – but since they will tighten the screws more and more, since most people do not want difficulties in life, of course, they will be vaccinated. People do not trust the logic that goes on in the media, campaigning for a vaccine. In one program, the same presenter can make two directly opposite theses. Get vaccinated – you will not get sick, after 10 minutes he says: vaccinate, if you get sick, then in a mild form. I am sure that in our country the majority of people are sane, they hear logic, maybe they do not quite possess facts, scientific knowledge, but they are quite capable of hearing the logical presentation of information. It is completely illogical on our television. It’s just propaganda, agitation, and that’s all: the party said “must”, the Komsomol answered “yes”. It doesn’t work that way.

Natalya Pirogova, coffee shop owner, skeptical about vaccination against covid

– I am vaccinated for one simple reason that I want to avoid heavy fines. At work, the guys are also told: you will be fired. He goes, is grafted. I’m going to get vaccinated next week. I wondered what kind of vaccine, I learned that I have no choice. Let’s say I come to a pharmacy, there are many medicines with the same composition, I can choose a foreign manufacturer, a Russian one – but here I have no choice, it turns out that I should be vaccinated with a Russian one. Then I must drive a Russian car, I must have a Russian husband. I really do not like that I have no choice. For example, I like a different vaccine, but it is not available, neither paid nor free. I vaccinate the child by age – there I choose, for example, I take the French vaccine, because the Russian vaccine has many side effects. This is my child, I want to keep him safe. I can’t protect myself here. I get what I have, I bring it into myself. I have acquaintances who were ill four times. Why would he put on a vaccine so that he could go to the theater? Why, if the disease affects your body four times already? Like to make it easier. Was it hard for you? Well no. People don’t know why they do it. Unfortunately, our people are doing this just to fall behind. I do the same. You have to – that’s all, and you go to do what you are told – this is most annoying. But at the same time, everyone does it. In the end, everyone will be vaccinated in any case, because society will crush it so that a person cannot move freely, live freely, and so on. All the same, even those who really do not want to be grafted into it. He will not sit at home alone, not go anywhere.

Sofya Dragunova, health education activist, supporter of vaccinations

“I don’t want to use the word anti-axers, because when we say this, we represent a person who believes that he is being chipped and controlled from a 5G tower. But these people are very few. Basically, people who are not vaccinated are completely normal, ordinary people, they ask normal questions in social networks, they are quite adequate, but they do not receive an answer to them, they do not know where to look for them. I have those friends who have not been vaccinated, they just do not want to lie with a fever the next day, because young people, as a rule, have fever. People just don’t want to waste their day. Or a person thinks that two years of a pandemic, I still have not been infected, maybe I will not get sick, why should I go, take active steps to vaccinate, take responsibility if I can choose to do nothing and it turns out to be safer for me. Our information field is so full of these rumors, some myths, comments in the style: my aunt works for an ambulance, a friend of my friend, brother, neighbor … I read comments, there are thousands of them, there are many more than comments from supporters of vaccination. Naturally, people look at this, even if they do not believe that there is some dangerous vaccine, that they will have a chip inserted into their bodies, they look at these comments, they think: fuck, I won’t, I’d better wait, I don’t want to now.

I am vaccinated, my husband is vaccinated. My parents are vaccinated, my spouse’s parents, most of my inner circle are vaccinated. Yes, we had a very unpleasant experience – my husband’s uncle died from coronavirus, he was not vaccinated. Until recently, he did not want to go to the hospital, refused to call an ambulance. There is such a sad situation. His wife is a physician, she could not convince him, in the end he died. When I think about the fact that we have 1,200 people dying a day, I understand that we need a communication strategy, a state one, which would convey scientific facts, the opinion of doctors, the opinion of scientists to the population.

We as a society are faced with this for the first time, there was no pandemic, no one knows how to behave. We only know that we have a huge loss of people. People in my close circle are dying, older relatives are dying at friends, acquaintances, grandmothers, grandfathers, uncles, aunts. It’s all scary, you need to do something about it. I don’t know what to do about it.