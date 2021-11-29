Monotowns are surrounded by the Pale of Settlement – Newspaper Kommersant No. 216 (7178) of 11/29/2021

The Ministry of Economy published on regulation.gov.ru two draft government decrees that formalize the idea, first published in the spring of 2021, to reduce the number of single-industry towns in the Russian Federation by half – from 321 to 163 – by excluding from their list that part of them that is no more than 50 km from regional capitals: according to the ministry, their inhabitants can work in them. The decision will allow VEB.RF funds to be focused on supporting the remaining single-industry towns on the list. The coal cities of Kuzbass, on the contrary, will be simplified by reducing the thresholds of permissible mass layoffs from mono-enterprises from 20% to 10% of the population. At the same time, it is planned to remove restrictions on privileges of priority development territories for single-industry towns – instead of a closed list of opportunities for obtaining them, the ministry proposes to keep only restrictions on supporting mono-enterprises according to the standard scheme for residents and prohibiting the production of excisable goods by them.

The Ministry of Economy has formalized the reform of the approach to the problem of single-industry towns by drafts of two government decrees. One of the documents is amendments to government decree No. 709 of July 29, 2014, approving the criteria for classifying them as single-industry towns and dividing them into categories.

The document contains several innovations, the main one being the deletion from the list of single-industry towns of those that are closer than 50 km from the capitals of the regions (including Tutaev in the Yaroslavl Region, Blagoveshchensk in Bashkiria and Verkhnyaya Pyshma in the Sverdlovsk Region).

According to the department’s estimates, this will reduce the list from 321 to 163 single-industry towns. “The remoteness of less than 50 km allows residents of single-industry towns to get to work in the regional center within an hour, in connection with which the tension in the labor market of the single-industry town is leveled,” the ministry said in an explanatory note to the project.

If the decree is signed, the “old” list of single-industry towns will also be abolished, divided into two categories depending on the risks of deterioration of their socio-economic situation. Now the first category is proposed to include “single-industry municipalities with the most difficult socio-economic situation”, where the average level of registered unemployment for three years is two or more times higher than the average level of registered unemployment in the Russian Federation, and the second – the remaining settlements that meet the updated criteria … The project promises due to this “concentration of support mechanisms in monotowns remote from regional centers.”

Recall that the state is now subsidizing the creation of new jobs in monotowns through the VEB.RF-controlled NPO Monotown Development Fund (PRM), while the annual volume of these funds has decreased from 4.7 billion to 4.2 billion rubles. (see Kommersant dated October 1, 2020), however, the document of the Ministry of Economy notes that “the PRM’s obligations in those single-industry towns that will be excluded from the list will be fulfilled by the fund in full” – that is, the projects already launched will continue. As a reminder, the Foundation for the Development of Single-Industry Towns itself will be abolished within the framework of the reform of development institutions, and its functions will be distributed between VEB.RF and departments (see Kommersant of January 11).

The Ministry of Economy will take into account the consequences of the reform of local self-government in the Russian Federation – the unification of a number of single-industry towns into municipal districts with a change in their population and proportions of employment in single-industry.

“This may become the reason for the exclusion of the municipality from the list,” – noted in the explanatory note to the project. The authorities of the Kemerovo, Tver, Tula regions and the Perm Territory asked about the introduction of the concept of “municipal district” (MO) into the criteria for assignment to single-industry towns; in the first of them the single-industry towns Salair and Guryevsk were transformed into the Guryev municipal district, the urban-type settlement Yashkino – into the Yashkinsky municipal district, the city of Topki – into the Topkinsky municipal district, and these new districts “preliminarily meet the criteria” of single-industry cities.

However, for the mining monocities of Kuzbass, the Ministry of Economy is ready to simplify the entry into the “new” list – it is proposed to class them as single-industry ones if “the release of workers from coal mining organizations has exceeded 10% of the average number of employees in the municipality” (the general norm for single-industry towns is 20%). It will also “allow maintaining the support provided for single-industry towns through the NGO” Foundation for the Development of Single-Industry Cities “(and subsequently – VEB.RF) for coal-mining single-industry cities in which there is a high layoff of workers,” says the explanatory note to the project. Due to the energy transition and decarbonization of the economy, the problems of Kuzbass in the future may sharply increase, and the de facto government is already taking these “climatic” risks into account.

The prospects for the adoption of the project cannot be assessed as cloudless. Recall that the Ministry of Economics announced certain developments of the project for single-industry towns as a practically adopted decision back in the spring of 2021 – it is unlikely that a pause of three quarters is explained only by technical details. The exclusion of about half of the status of single-industry towns in some cases (for example, when a single-industry city is close to a large city with a tense situation on the labor market) is unlikely to do without protests, although the status of a single-industry city does not give much to local business, despite the fact that the usual problem there is the state of local utilities and communications, which is hardly compensated for at least partially by the presence of an electric train an hour’s drive from a large city.

The second draft resolution, also from the Ministry of Economy, was “developed in order to create equal competitive conditions” for priority development territories (PDA) created in single-industry towns. The idea of ​​organizing a TOP is positioned in them as an instrument of state support for investment projects through tax, investment and other benefits; at the moment, about 80 priority development territories have been created in single-industry towns. However, until now, the government decree No. 614 of June 22, 2015 “On the specifics of creating a TOP in single-industry towns” fixed a closed list of types of economic activities in which investment projects could receive benefits from the TOP.

The Ministry of Economy proposes to unfold the situation – from the principle “what is not allowed is prohibited” to the formula “what is not prohibited is allowed”.

The amendments of the department imply fixing for all ASEZs in monotowns a ban on granting benefits to investment projects focused only on “mono-profile” and excisable activities (except for the production of cars, motorcycles and liquid steel), in reality, logging, oil and gas production will remain closed for TOP privileges in monotowns and oil and gas services, production of beverages (except soft drinks), tobacco products, wholesale and retail trade, land, water, air and space transport and financial services. This list of classes of OKVED could not receive the benefits of the TOP and until now – its new version only removes the ban on benefits for producers of liquid steel, a bill on a permanent excise tax on it is under consideration in the State Duma (see Kommersant of November 12).

