More than 50 member countries of the OPCW called the information provided by Russia about the poisoning of Navalny insufficient

On October 5, 45 OPCW member states sent questions to Russia about the poisoning of Navalny. The list of questions was not published, but among them was a requirement “to describe in detail the steps taken to investigate the use of chemical weapons on their territory.”

“In the response of the Russian Federation dated October 7, 2021, no answers were given to the questions raised. The Russian Federation did not provide sufficient information to answer the doubts raised in the questions posed by 45 participating States, ”the new statement reads.

In addition, on November 5, 45 OPCW member states again turned to Russia with a question about the steps that the country has taken and plans to take since the poisoning of Navalny, and also explain why Russia did not agree on a visit by representatives of the organization to provide technical assistance in the investigation.

“We call on the Russian Federation to provide the necessary clarifications in accordance with its obligations under the Convention [о запрещении химического оружия]… Those who use chemical weapons must not go unpunished. Those responsible for the use of chemical weapons must be held accountable, ”the statement said.

Update. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said that Russia “gave exhaustive answers” to the request of the OPCW member states, conducted 64 biochemical examinations and interviewed 230 witnesses, but Russian experts did not find traces of poison in Navalny’s body and the interference of third parties.

After receiving a request from 45 countries on October 7, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said that Russia had “given an exhaustive, dignified and legally verified” response and initiated a counter request.

“On the record and in the presence of all members of the Executive Council, the OPCW again handed over to Germany, France and Sweden a whole list of questions concerning this murky story and their role in the performance they themselves directed. We are waiting for exhaustive, sufficient answers to our questions, ”the diplomat said.

On October 19, the representatives of Germany, Great Britain, France and Sweden at the OPCW answered the questions of Russia and sent the answers to the Technical Secretariat of the organization. Germany responded to questions related to Navalny’s treatment and stressed that the OPCW had provided Germany with technical assistance at its request. Britain said it views Russia’s accusations against members of the OPCW “as an attempt to absolve itself of responsibility for the attempt on Navalny’s life with the use of chemical weapons.”

On August 20, 2020, Alexei Navalny fell ill on the plane from Tomsk to Moscow. He was hospitalized in Omsk and then evacuated to the Charite clinic in Berlin, where he spent several months. Three independent European laboratories found traces of the Novichok poisoning agent in the body and on the opposition’s belongings.

Later investigations by Bellingcat * and The Insider * indicated that FSB officers may have been involved in the poisoning. According to investigators, they also took part in the attempts on the life of the politician Vladimir Kara-Murza and the writer Dmitry Bykov. Investigative Committee refused to initiate criminal proceedings in this regard.

Russian authorities have denied any involvement in the poisoning of Navalny, questioning the very fact of the poisoning.

* By decision of the Russian Ministry of Justice, Bellingcat is included in the register of media performing the functions of a “foreign agent”

Preview photo: Maxim Kardopoltsev / Rain