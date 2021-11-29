https://ria.ru/20211128/aviareysy-1761161528.html
Morocco will temporarily stop receiving passenger flights
Morocco will temporarily stop accepting passenger flights – RIA Novosti, 11/28/2021
Morocco will temporarily stop receiving passenger flights
Moroccan authorities from Monday stop accepting passenger flights from abroad for two weeks due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus strain.
CAIRO, November 28 – RIA Novosti. The Moroccan authorities will stop accepting passenger flights from abroad for two weeks from Monday due to the spread of the omicron coronavirus strain. : 59 Monday, “the MAP agency quotes the statement of the interdepartmental committee for the monitoring of coronavirus. According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, more than 949 thousand cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country, more than 14 thousand people have died. More than 22 million citizens have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
