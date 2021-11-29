Myasnikov announced the inevitability of the spread of “omicron” in Russia

Russian doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov called the attempts to hide from the new omicron coronavirus strain senseless. He said that he would come to Russia anyway, “even though we will close all the borders and close all the borders with a glass cover.”

“Omicron” will come to us with an accuracy of 100%. And most likely it will become the dominant strain of the end of winter-spring. Will come! And we only have 2-3 months, ”the TV presenter wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, the doctor noted that there is time for preparation, since the current wave of coronavirus incidence has declined.

At the same time, the TV presenter urged “not to tear the navel” in attempts to intimidate the population with apocalyptic scenarios. According to him, first of all, it is necessary to complete the vaccination of Russians in the first round, and then revaccination of all previously vaccinated citizens.

In addition, Myasnikov called on the country’s authorities to prepare an outpatient unit, which will “bear the main burden” in connection with the spread of the “omicron”.

The doctor also recalled the need to introduce mandatory vaccination with three initial doses for people with immunodeficiency. They, according to the TV presenter, are “real incubators” of new strains.

Recall that a new strain of coronavirus, dubbed omicron, was first identified in South Africa. According to experts, it is several times more infectious than other COVID-19 strains.