Named a brain-improving berry

As it turned out, the well-known berry, with which many make pies or dumplings, can significantly improve the functioning of the brain. As British dietitian Emma Derbyshire explained in a posting on Fruitnet, consuming this berry regularly can help improve mood and memory.

According to Derbyshire, this berry is blueberry. She noted that a study published in the International Journal of Food Science and Nutrition noted that blueberries have a positive effect on memory and cognitive function in children and young adults.

However, for adults, including people of retirement age, blueberries are also useful. Scientists have found that it is able to slow down the rate of age-related decline in cognitive abilities – both memory and logic, perception, imagination.

The berry will also help in the fight against depression and anxiety, as it contains substances that affect mood.

The influence on the mental activity of blueberries is due to the polyphenols contained in them, in particular, anthocyanins.

The expert recommends adding blueberries to your morning porridge, making smoothies out of them, or simply enjoying them neat.

“You should eat about one cup of blueberries a day or drink the equivalent amount of juice,” added the nutritionist.