Named a cheap product to lower sugar and cholesterol – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

One of the most popular spices that will make almost any dish appetizing, it comes with a host of health benefits. So, foreign nutritionists recommend including garlic available to everyone in the daily diet.

“The product helps lower blood cholesterol levels by decreasing its production in the liver. Recent data have shown that garlic can help lower both total cholesterol and” bad “cholesterol itself – two risk factors for heart disease,” Food reports. news with a link to doctors.

Additionally, according to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, eating garlic is linked to lower blood sugar levels.

Earlier, gastroenterologist Lilia Uzilevskaya said that garlic also lowers blood pressure, improves the condition of blood vessels. Therefore, the use of the product is the prevention of atherosclerosis and is associated with the correction of the lipid profile.

It is important to keep in mind that garlic is a fairly aggressive product. In its raw form (especially on an empty stomach), the product has a negative effect on the mucous membrane. Some should give up the spice altogether or eat it very carefully.

As the nutritionist Inna Zaikina warned, a large amount of garlic is contraindicated in patients with exacerbation of gastric ulcer, pancreatitis, gallstone disease, since the product stimulates the secretion of gastric juice and bile.