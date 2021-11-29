Naruto to appear in Fortnite and host Ariana Grande’s concert (rumor)

Insider with the nickname Jthefox101 specializing in software leaks Fortnite, reported about the upcoming crossover with Naruto, a popular character in Japanese anime and manga. According to an insider, Epic Games is currently trying to get the rights to Naruto for the Season 8 Battle Pass. If the rumors are true, the character’s skin will appear in Chapter 2 of Season 8.
The insider also shared interesting details of the future content.
- Ariana Grande’s concert is coming soon. The event is currently undergoing internal testing.
- New characters from the Justice League and Suicide Squad will appear.
- Controlled monsters and mechs will appear in the lurking.
- The third chapter is just around the corner. It will completely change the design of the card.
- The cube will return for the seventh season. It will be controlled by a certain “Queen” who will play an important role in the story of the third chapter.
- The third chapter will reveal the location of the Seven.
Season 8 kicks off at Fortnite, presumably in September.
