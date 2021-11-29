Naruto to appear in Fortnite and host Ariana Grande’s concert (rumor)

Insider with the nickname Jthefox101 specializing in software leaks Fortnite, reported about the upcoming crossover with Naruto, a popular character in Japanese anime and manga. According to an insider, Epic Games is currently trying to get the rights to Naruto for the Season 8 Battle Pass. If the rumors are true, the character’s skin will appear in Chapter 2 of Season 8.

The insider also shared interesting details of the future content.

Ariana Grande’s concert is coming soon. The event is currently undergoing internal testing.

New characters from the Justice League and Suicide Squad will appear.

Controlled monsters and mechs will appear in the lurking.

The third chapter is just around the corner. It will completely change the design of the card.

The cube will return for the seventh season. It will be controlled by a certain “Queen” who will play an important role in the story of the third chapter.

The third chapter will reveal the location of the Seven.

Season 8 kicks off at Fortnite, presumably in September.

Previously Reddit user FiveWalnut8586 created in creative mode Fortnite is an impressive cyberpunk city and showed how it worked – American blogger makes good money on her fart – she sells gases for a thousand dollars per can