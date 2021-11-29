NATO strengthens its position in the European Union due to migrants in Belarus

The new agreement is necessary in order to strengthen cooperation between the EU and the alliance, said Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union and NATO are planning to sign a new cooperation agreement amid the migration crisis in Eastern Europe. This was announced by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. According to her, the document is needed to renew political commitments and strengthen the partnership between the EU and the alliance.

“The staff of the structures of the European Union and NATO are in constant contact, however, taking into account the changing situation, it is necessary to bring our cooperation to a higher level. We are actively working on preparing a new declaration of cooperation for signing, ”TASS quotes Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, the press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalya Eismont accused the European Union of violating the agreements on the settlement of the migration crisis. Earlier, the head of state Alexander Lukashenko proposed creating a humanitarian corridor for two thousand refugees who gathered at the Belarusian-Polish border. The solution of this issue, in the opinion of the President of Belarus, was to be undertaken by the European Union. Minsk, in turn, pledged to return the remaining five thousand migrants to their homeland.

The migration crisis began to develop in Eastern Europe in early November. Thousands of migrants from the Middle East tried to break through to Poland through Belarus. Poland stopped all attempts of illegal immigrants to enter the European Union. And about. German Chancellor Angela Merkel asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to influence Lukashenko to overcome the migration crisis. The Russian leader said that this issue should be resolved between Minsk and the European Union.