New crossover BMW X8: first video :: Autonews

BMW has posted on Instagram a short video announcing the premiere of the XM concept car, which will take place on December 2, 2021 as part of the Art Basel fair in Miami Beach, Florida. The serial version of the large crossover should become the most powerful car of the Bavarian brand.

The BMW M sports division is independently developing the car, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. At the moment, it is only officially known that the XM will be equipped with an electrified power plant, which will provide the car with outstanding dynamic characteristics.

According to preliminary data, the large crossover will be equipped with a hybrid installation based on a 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine with two turbines, working together with an electric motor. In total, the units will produce 750 horsepower. The production car will be the most powerful car in the history of the Bavarian automaker.

As for the exterior, the distinctive features of the car will be narrow LED optics and illuminated contours of the huge “nostrils” of the radiator grille – the new hallmark of modern BMW sports M-models.

The new BMW XM will compete with the Range Rover Velar and the Bentley Bentayga. It is assumed that the official premiere of the production car will take place in late 2022 or early 2023. The production of cars will be adjusted at an enterprise in the American Spartanburg.