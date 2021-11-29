New Price Peak in Oil Markets: Getting Ready for Next Week

MOSCOW, Nov 28 – PRIME. The new oil price peak at the end of last week was caused by a wave of global decrease in risk appetite and a reassessment of the prospects for demand for black gold in the light of the return of lockdowns in Europe and reports of the identification of a new strain of coronavirus in South Africa. Investment strategist “BCS World of Investments” Alexander Bakhtin told about this in more detail in an interview with the Prime agency.

He recalled that, according to preliminary information, the new COVID-19 subspecies is distinguished by a large number of mutations (more than 30), and therefore may be less susceptible to antibodies and, at the same time, more infectious than the delta strain.

“The market is not without reason to fear the introduction of new forced restrictions on air travel. Thus, the UK and Israel have already suspended flights with South Africa, the European Commission also said that they are considering the possibility of temporary closure of flights from southern Africa to European countries,” Bakhtin said.

The investment strategist stressed that at the beginning of the week, the volatility of oil prices may remain elevated in light of the expectations of the outcome of the OPEC + meeting on December 2, where a decision will be made on further parameters for increasing energy production.

Bakhtin explained to Prime that the increased viral pressure, coupled with the prospect of bringing raw materials to the market from the strategic reserves of the United States, China, India, Japan and other countries, could force the alliance of the largest oil exporters to slow down the pace of increasing production of raw materials in order to stabilize the market balance and price levels. …

“In this scenario, the price of Brent could quickly return to the $ 80-82 region,” Bakhtin said, adding that “in general, next week we expect Brent to move within the $ 76.5-82.5 range.”