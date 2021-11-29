Nissan announced the premiere of 23 new cars :: Autonews

Nissan plans to launch 23 new vehicles by 2030, 15 of which will be equipped with electric motors, and the rest will be offered with hybrid powertrains.

According to the press service of the Japanese brand, the project is part of the new Ambition 2030 strategy. “The Ambition 2030 concept supports Nissan’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the entire life cycle of its products by fiscal 2050,” the company said.

To implement the plan, Nissan intends to invest 2 trillion yen over the next five years. As a result, the company aims to significantly increase sales of electrified vehicles in its main markets by 2026. For example, the share of electric cars and hybrids in Europe should be up to 75% of total sales. In the USA this figure will increase to 40%, and in Japan by more than 55%. Russia is not on this list of Nissan.