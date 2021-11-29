Nissan unveils new strategy and four concepts – Auto Review

The Nissan Next strategy announced a year and a half ago was short-term, and now a new plan called Nissan Ambition 2030 is ready for implementation. Its main goal is to increase the share of electrified models (electric vehicles and hybrids) in the sales structure to 50% by 2030 (including the subsidiary brand Infiniti ). And in the next five years, Nissan will invest 2 trillion yen ($ 17.6 billion) in the development of the electric range.

Europe should become a stronghold of electromobility for Nissan: by 2026 the company expects to increase the share of electric trains and hybrids to 75% of total sales. For comparison: in Japan this figure will be only 55%, and in China – 40%. In the US, Nissan expects to increase the share of clean electric vehicles to 40% by 2030. Russia is not included in these plans at all.

By 2026, the global production of traction batteries for Nissan should reach 52 GWh, and in 2030 this figure will already be 130 GWh. At the same time, in 2028 the company expects to introduce solid-state batteries, which will reduce the unit price to $ 75 per kWh with the prospect of further reduction to $ 65. At the same time, electric vehicles should be equal in cost to gasoline cars. Test production of solid-state batteries at the new plant in Yokohama should begin as early as 2024. Finally, Nissan plans to invest $ 176 million in charging infrastructure by 2026, and the company’s long-term operating profit should exceed 5% (versus 1.5% in the current fiscal year).

As part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 strategy, 15 new electric models and eight hybrid models will be unveiled. What kind of cars will they be? An idea of ​​them is given by four concept cars, declassified at the same time as the strategy itself. Although “in the flesh” has been implemented so far only one of them – the SUV Nissan Chill-Out (in the title photo).

This is the same crossover, the teaser of which was shown back in the summer along with the development plan for the British plant. It is speculated to be the younger brother of the Nissan Ariya SUV, built on the same CMF-EV platform with the new e-4orce electric setup. Nissan Chill-Out has a spacious and comfortable cabin and autopilot. The planned production volume of the future British crossover is 100 thousand cars per year, but the exact date of entry to the market has not been named.

Three other concepts so far exist only in the form of computer renders, and their purpose is only to show the general direction of the company’s development. They all have e-4orce motors and compact solid state batteries. The Nissan Max-Out is a compact roadster with a low center of gravity and driver chassis.

The Nissan Surf-Out pickup has a large ground clearance, and there is no partition between the cab and the cargo platform, which allows you to transport especially long items. Finally, the Nissan Hang-Out crossover is adapted for forays into nature: its interior has ample transformation possibilities to create a cozy room or sleeping bag.

In addition, all concepts have autopilot: Nissan expects 2.5 million vehicles to be equipped with the ProPilot proprietary system by 2026. And from 2030, all new models will have lidar on board.