Nord Stream 2 AG responded to the decision of the German court on the EU Gas Directive – Gazeta.Ru

Gazprom said that Nord Stream 2 AG has sent a memorandum to the judicial authorities in connection with the EU’s objections to the dispute over the application of the EU Gas Directive. Reported by RIA News”…

“On October 25, 2021, Nord Stream 2 AG sent to the arbitration tribunal a response memorandum on the merits of the proceedings, as well as a counter-memorandum to the EU’s objections regarding the jurisdiction of the arbitration tribunal to consider the dispute,” the gas concern noted.

It is emphasized that the company additionally appealed against the decision of the Supreme Land Court in Dusseldorf to leave Nord Stream 2 under the aforementioned directive.

Earlier it became known that the gas pipeline as a whole completed… It is being certified so that fuel can be pumped. However, in mid-November, the German Federal Network Agency (BNA) announced the suspension of this process. According to the EU gas directive, the pipe must be partially filled by an alternative supplier or its section in the EU must be owned by a third party. Thus, the German subsidiary of Nord Stream 2 AG should become the owner and operator of the German part of Nord Stream 2. After a new package of documents is submitted, the regulator will renew certification and submit its draft decision to the European Commission.

On August 25, the Supreme Regional Court of Düsseldorf rejected an appeal by Nord Stream 2 AG in a dispute over the withdrawal of the project from the EU Gas Directive. The court upheld the decision of the German Federal Network Agency (BNetzA, the German energy regulator), which declared the gas pipeline to be inconsistent with the EU’s third energy package.

In accordance with this requirement, Gazprom can use only half of the declared gas pipeline capacity of 55 billion cubic meters. m per year. Nord Stream 2 AG called the gas directive discriminatory.