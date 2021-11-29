Nord Stream 2 AG responds to EU objections to the Gas Directive

https://ria.ru/20211129/potok-1761228017.html

MOSCOW, November 29 – RIA Novosti. The operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 AG, in response to the European Union’s objections to the dispute on the application of the EU Gas Directive, sent a memorandum to the judicial authorities, Gazprom said. “On October 25, 2021, Nord Stream 2 AG sent arbitration tribunal, a response memorandum on the merits of the proceedings, as well as a counter-memorandum to the EU’s objections to the jurisdiction of the arbitral tribunal to consider the dispute, “the Russian company said. -under the EU Gas Directive. The German Federal Network Agency (BNA) in May refused to release the pipeline from these obligations, considering that if it was not completed by May 23, 2019, then it falls under the amendments that have come into force. 2 “stretches from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany and consists of two lines with a total capacity 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The installation took three years and was completed on September 10th. The project was actively opposed by the United States, which is promoting its liquefied natural gas to the EU, and Ukraine, which is afraid of losing transit revenues. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the business is beneficial to both Russia and the European Union. In mid-November, BNA suspended its certification of Nord Stream 2 AG as an independent operator, which began on September 8. The procedure is necessary for the line to comply with the updated EU Gas Directive. Its regulations state that the pipeline must either be partially filled by an alternative supplier, or its section in the EU must be owned by a third-party company. As an independent operator of Nord Stream 2, only the German subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG can be certified, which must become the owner and the operator of the German section of the pipeline. Once the new application is submitted, BNA will resume the process and make a decision within the remaining four months. Then the draft decision of the German regulator will be presented to the European Commission.

