Not without problems: Reese Witherspoon spoke about working with Aniston
Not without problems: Reese Witherspoon spoke about working with Aniston
The famous actress admitted that she is facing difficulties while working with a colleague on the set of the series "Morning Show"
TBILISI, 17 Sep – Sputnik. American actress Reese Witherspoon spoke about her work with Jennifer Aniston – the star emphasized that the filming process is not easy for them. Aniston and Witherspoon are co-starring in The Morning Show. And, watching the actresses, it seems that everything is perfect, but cooperation is not easy for them. Witherspoon spoke about the problems that arise during communication with Aniston. “When we shoot a scene where we need to quarrel, it is very difficult not to start laughing at the fact that we should be rude to each other,” said the famous blonde and stressed that the relationship with Jennifer has nothing to do with what the viewer sees on the screen. “She’s the funniest person I know. Her presentation fits every joke,” co-star Aniston told People magazine.
