Novak appreciated the need for urgent measures on the oil market – RBK

Russia does not yet see the need for urgent measures in the oil market due to the situation with the emergence of a new strain of the omicron coronavirus, said Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, reports TASS.

“We do not see the need, we need to carefully monitor and watch. There is no need to make hasty decisions, ”he said.

According to him, Russia’s partners in the OPEC + deal also did not contact Moscow on the need for any urgent measures, he added, RIA Novosti reports.

At the same time, according to the Deputy Prime Minister, the situation on the markets must be carefully monitored taking into account the emergence of a new strain, which has already led to the closure of flights in several countries. “Is always [появление новых штаммов] provokes market assessments, because different restrictive measures of governments of different countries can be applied. We need to watch how the situation will develop now, we must monitor carefully. And how will this affect the demand, ”he explained.

The emergence of a new strain of coronavirus – “omicron” – led to sales in the oil market; for Friday’s session, the price of Brent crude oil fell by 11.5% – from $ 82 to $ 72 per barrel. Concerns are associated with the ability of the “omicron” to a large number of mutations, which could potentially cause a new wave of infections. To prevent the import of the virus with a new strain, Russia has restricted entry from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Eswatini, as well as Hong Kong. Other countries are also imposing restrictions on the movement of citizens.