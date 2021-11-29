NVIDIA Could Lose $ 1.25 Billion If Regulators Bar It Buy Arm

NVIDIA could lose $ 1.25 billion from its deal to buy UK chipmaker Arm if regulators continue to delay its closure. The graphics chip maker has also advised investors that the delay-related losses will not be compensated unless regulators ultimately approve of NVIDIA’s takeover of Arm. The telegraph…

NVIDIA announced its desire to acquire the developer of processor architectures Arm from the Japanese financial conglomerate SoftBank for $ 40 billion in September last year. However, regulators have suspended the integration process due to fears of its possible negative impact on other companies and the market as a whole, since the acquisition of Arm will give NVIDIA a significant advantage over its competitors.

Arm currently uses an open business model, licensing its processor architectures to any chip manufacturer. The company’s customers believe that Arm could lose its independence in the deal with NVIDIA.

NVIDIA originally planned to close the deal by early 2022, with the option to extend negotiations until the fall. However, British and other European antitrust regulators have begun investigating the agreement. Reports on the results of this work will appear no earlier than March next year. In addition, NVIDIA is discussing the issue with the US government, and also expects the start of an investigation of the deal by Chinese regulators, which may also last for several months.

In its address to American regulators, NVIDIA also noted that if the responsible departments do not make a decision in the near future, the investigations “will most likely continue after September 2022, which may ultimately lead to a complete breakdown of the purchase and sale agreement.” The same letter indicates that the $ 1.25 billion upfront payment transferred to Arm could be “burned out” if the agreement is ultimately not approved by regulators.

“If the deal is not closed due to the lack of permission from the regulatory authorities, as well as due to non-fulfillment of any other conditions, then we will not be able to return the $ 1.25 billion in advance payments.”NVIDIA said in a statement.

Arm, which develops and licenses processor architectures, is considered a very important link in the global semiconductor supply chain. Competitors NVIDIA, as well as Arm customers, expressed concern that the purchase of the British developer would concentrate enormous power in the hands of one company. NVIDIA defended itself by saying it is going to invest in Arm’s UK business and will maintain the company’s independent business model.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has 24 weeks to investigate the deal between NVIDIA and Arm. The deadline for making a decision ends in May next year. However, it can be extended for up to eight weeks.