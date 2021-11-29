https://ria.ru/20211129/tsenzura-1761196791.html
NYT: Former US Secretary of Defense Sues Pentagon
NYT: ex-US Secretary of Defense sues the Pentagon
NYT: Former US Secretary of Defense Sues Pentagon
Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper filed a lawsuit against the Pentagon over a ban on the publication of a significant part of his memoirs, which tells about his work in … RIA Novosti, 11/29/2021
2021-11-29T04: 23
2021-11-29T04: 23
2021-11-29T04: 23
in the world
USA
U.S. Department of Defense
donald trump
mark esper
WASHINGTON, November 29 – RIA Novosti. Former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper is suing the Pentagon over a ban on the publication of much of his memoir, which tells about his work in the administration of President Donald Trump, according to the New York Times. , is going to release the book “The Sacred Oath” in May, which he positions as “a complete and unadorned history of our nation, especially in its difficult periods.” necessary to tell the important stories touched on in the manuscript, “- quotes the publication of Esper’s lawsuit filed in federal court for the Metropolitan District of Columbia. He accused the current US administration of infringing on” constitutional rights protected by the first amendment “on freedom of speech. Esper said going to court was the only way he could “fully get our story across to the American people.”
NYT: Former US Secretary of Defense Sues Pentagon